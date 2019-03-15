China to strengthen intellectual property protection: premier

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/15 14:52:48
China will enhance the protection of intellectual property, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Friday.
Li proposed to make revisions to relevant laws on intellectual property protection and introduce a punitive compensation mechanism, to ensure that all infringements are dealt with once they are found, and such actions have no where to hide.
Li made the remarks at a press conference after the conclusion of the annual session of China's national legislature.