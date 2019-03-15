Good outcomes hoped for China-US trade consultations: Chinese Premier

Good outcomes are hoped to be delivered out of the economic and trade consultations between China and the United States, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

China hopes the talks will deliver win-win results and mutual benefits, Li said at a press conference after the conclusion of the annual session of China's national legislature.

"I believe this is also what the whole world would like to see," he said.



China and the united states have become closely intertwined through years of development and cooperation, it is neither realistic nor possible to decouple the two economies, he said.

"I believe we need to continue to follow the principles of cooperation instead of confrontation, mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefits to advance bilateral relations, including economic and trade ties, to deliver concrete benefits to people of the countries," he said.

China has confidence that the two peoples have the wisdom and capability to diffuse and manage their differences to pursue steady and sound development of China-US relationship, he added.

Despite twists and turns, Li said the overall relationship between China and the United States will forge ahead, as their shared interests far outweigh differences.