Chinese premier to visit Europe in April

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday said he is going to visit the European Union (EU) headquarters in April and hold the next round of the China-EU leaders' meeting.
He made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing after the conclusion of the annual national legislative session.
Li expressed the hope for China and the EU to view their relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and continue to show mutual respect, deepen mutual understanding and advance cooperation in joint pursuit of sustained and healthy growth of the ties.
Noting that both China and the EU are important poles in a multi-polar world, Li said a growing China-EU relations
hip serves the interests of both sides and the world.
China and the EU, as each other's largest trading partner, have gained good experience in managing their differences, and one key point is deepening mutual trust, he added.
Li said the negotiations for a China-EU investment treaty are being advanced to make two-way investment flows more open and benefit the two sides on an equal footing.
The premier spoke of the need for the two sides to keep an open mind and properly handle their differences through cooperation.