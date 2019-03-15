Decoupling China, US economies unrealistic, impossible: Premier Li

China hopes the ongoing trade negotiations with the US could lead to win-win outcomes for both countries and "artificially" decoupling the two economies is "unrealistic and impossible," Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.
"We hope the trade negotiations will be able to yield results and achieve mutual benefit and win-win," Li said at the press conference following the conclusion of the annual session of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.
The Chinese premier noted that negotiations between the two countries have not stopped since the leaders of the two countries reached important consensus during the G20
summit in Argentina in December.
After several rounds of high-level negotiations in both Beijing and Washington over their differences, Chinese and US officials have moved to address key issues regarding the text of a potential trade agreement to end the yearlong tariff war.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday morning and had "specific discussions about key issues regarding the text and have set up an agreement for the next step of work," the Xinhua News Agency reported.
At the press conference, Li said that although there has been some tension in the relationship between China and the US, especially in trade, the overall trend of the bilateral relationship to forge ahead has not changed.
"As two major economies, China and the US have formed an interconnected relationship and it is both unrealistic and impossible to separate the two economies artificially," he said, adding that the two sides should focus on cooperation rather than confrontation to push forward bilateral ties based on "mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial" principles.
Asked about the impact of the China-US trade war on China's relationship with the EU, Li said that the trade tensions are a "bilateral matter" for China and the US and China will not use a third party or hurt any third party.