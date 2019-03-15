Xinjiang organizes various events to boost winter tourism industry







An enthusiast enjoys skiing at the Silk Road International Ski Resort in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 8, 2019. Xinjiang has organized various events to boost its winter tourism industry. Between November of 2018 and January of 2019, Xinjiang received more than 11 million tourists at home and abroad, an increase of over 50 percent year on year.

Local residents perform "Girl's chase" game at Hom Village in Burqin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2019. Xinjiang has organized various events to boost its winter tourism industry. Between November of 2018 and January of 2019, Xinjiang received more than 11 million tourists at home and abroad, an increase of over 50 percent year on year.

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2019 shows a parking lot of the Silk Road International Ski Resort in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Xinjiang has organized various events to boost its winter tourism industry. Between November of 2018 and January of 2019, Xinjiang received more than 11 million tourists at home and abroad, an increase of over 50 percent year on year.

Tourists take horse sledge to enjoy the snowy scenery at Hom Village in Burqin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2019. Xinjiang has organized various events to boost its winter tourism industry. Between November of 2018 and January of 2019, Xinjiang received more than 11 million tourists at home and abroad, an increase of over 50 percent year on year.