Awat County in NW China's Xinjiang makes efforts to boost all-for-one tourism

Photo: Xinhua

People participate in sheep fight game in Daolang scenic spot of Awat County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 12, 2019. Local authority in Awat County is making efforts to boost the all-for-one tourism to enhance the land's charm as a tourist destination.





Photo: Xinhua

A local horse rider prepares his horse for goat grabbing game in Daolang scenic spot of Awat County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 12, 2019.





Photo: Xinhua

Cockfighting game is shown in Daolang scenic spot of Awat County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 12, 2019.