Huawei wins certificate to sell 5G phones in EU

People visit Huawei's cyber security center in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

China's Huawei Technologies said on Friday that it received the world's first 5G CE certificate for its Mate X model from German third-party independent certification and inspection group TüV Rheinland.The certification demonstrates that Huawei has been working closely with third-party testing organizations to ensure the safety of its products and services, which is an effective way of eliminating concerns, analysts said.As 5G technology is complex, the latest certification process was a challenge for both the Chinese company and TüV Rheinland, and the two sides made significant breakthroughs in many key certification technologies, Huawei said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Friday.TüV Rheinland undertook the entire certification process of Huawei's 5G smartphone - Huawei Mate X. Such certification is a requirement of the EU prior to importing and selling products on the European market, the statement said.Huawei Mate X is the world's fastest foldable 5G smartphone released by the Chinese company on February 24 ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain."The most important best way to eliminate concerns is continuing to enhance transparency," Fang Xingdong, founder of Beijing-based technology think tank ChinaLabs, told the Global Time on Friday.The company has been cooperating with third-party testing agencies for years, and potential risks in using its equipment and products could be mitigated by the testing, according to media reports.The US has said the Chinese company poses security risks and despite not providing concrete evidence it has lobbied US allies to ban Huawei products and technology from the coming next generation of wireless technology, known as 5G."Huawei faces much more pressure than foreign equipment vendors, and so it has to make greater effort to prove there are no risks," an industry insider surnamed Huang told the Global Times on Friday.The challenge by the US has pushed Huawei to become more transparent on its product testing, which has further enhanced its product quality, he said.Huawei also pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment filed in a New York federal court, after it was charged with bank fraud and violating sanctions against Iran, Reuters reported on Thursday.