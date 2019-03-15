Sharing economy registers most consumer complaints

Customers gather outside the headquarters of the bike-sharing start-up Ofo for inquiries in Beijing on December 21. Photo: VCG

More than 11 million netizens posted almost 35 million consumer-related complaints on Sina Weibo last year, according a report by Sina Weibo and Black Cat, a consumer service platform under Sina, which was published Thursday the day before the World Consumer Rights Day.According to the report, 11.04 million Sina Weibo users posted 34.38 million posts to defend their rights as consumers on the platform during the past year.Online shopping giants Taobao and JD.com, bike-sharing service providers ofo and xqchuxing, along with car sharing service TOGO topped the list of complaints posted by consumers, said the report.Consumers complained most about bike-sharing and car hailing services, especially after November 2018 when some bike-sharing companies struggled to refund their customers' deposits."Not only bike-sharing, but the sharing economy in general received more complaints than other sectors in 2018, because of the deposit refund problem," Qiu Baochang, a legal consultant at the China Consumers' Association told the Global Times.The online finance sector also received mounting complaints in the past year, Pan Junjun, chief editor of 21CN, an online consumer complaint platform, was quoted by news portal mnw.cn as saying on Friday.Between January to July 2018, 642 companies in the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending sector suspended operations, 210 more than during the same period in 2017, industry website wdzj.com reported on August 20. And by the end of July 2018, the number of P2P firms that were in trouble reached 2,305.The gender breakdown of complainants is also intriguing, as 70 percent were men, who mainly complained about digital game products. Women complained most about clothes and other accessories, according to a report published by the Chinese Internet company Qihoo 360 Technology Co.Global Times