British parliament backs Brexit delay

British MPs have voted to ask the European Union to delay Brexit , with just two weeks to go until the UK is scheduled to leave the bloc.The UK is barrelling toward the March 29 Brexit deadline with no approved EU withdrawal agreement and a prime minister who appears to have lost control over her bickering cabinet.On Thursday, MPs voted to ask EU leaders to simply push Brexit back in a bid to head off a chaotic end to their 46-year partnership.The vote also allowed for May's twice-rejected deal to return to parliament again next week. But a bumpy "no deal" exit on March 29 will still happen if May's strategy is voted down again and the EU 27 fail to approve an extension.EU leaders have said they would consider any request from London. But they also want to know how long the extension would be - and what it would be used for - before they meet in Brussels next week. Approval would then see her ask for the delay until June 30 so that the treaty can be ratified.EU Council chief Donald Tusk said that the bloc could approve a long postponement "if the UK finds it necessary to rethink its Brexit strategy and build consensus around it." He reflected Brussels' position that a closer relationship is possible if May abandons her opposition to staying in the EU customs union.