Ethiopian crash investigators find similar, unusual trim settings

Investigators have found a piece of a stabilizer in the wreckage of an Ethiopian jet with the trim set in an unusual position similar to that of a Lion Air plane that crashed last year, two sources familiar with the matter said.



Both accidents involved Boeing Co 737 MAX planes. The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday fresh information from the wreckage of the Ethiopian crash and newly refined data about its flight path indicated some similarities with the Lion Air disaster.

