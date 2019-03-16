China ready to continue to play constructive role in South Sudan: envoy

A Chinese envoy said Friday that China is ready to continue to play a constructive role in South Sudan.



"China is ready to continue to play a constructive role in achieving peace, stability and development in South Sudan," Wu Haitao, the charge d'affaires of China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, told the Security Council after it adopted Resolution 2459 to extend the mandate of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).



"Since its deployment, UNMISS has played an important role in maintaining peace and stability in South Sudan," he said.



"The international community should continue to support the mission in carrying out its mandate," Wu added.



He also noted that the international community, especially the Security Council, should fully acknowledge the importance of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan signed between the government and major oppositions last September.



"UNMISS should focus on facilitating the implementation of the agreement in order to help sustain the current positive momentum in South Sudan," he added.



The Security Council on Friday extended the mandate of UNMISS for an additional year till March 15, 2020.



The resolution, drafted by the United States, received 14 votes in favor from the 15-member Security Council and one abstention from Russia.

