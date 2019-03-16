Former deputy head of China's quality watchdog under investigation

Wei Chuanzhong, former deputy head of China's quality watchdog, is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected serious violation of discipline and laws, an official statement said Friday.



Wei was former deputy director of the now defunct General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine and former member of the leading Party members' group of the agency.

