China's border region says drug crimes contained after crackdown

Police in southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region said they seized 2 tonnes of illegal drugs in 2018 in crackdowns that curbed the outflow of drugs from the border region.



Police also destroyed 21 drug workshops and seized 12.32 tonnes of raw materials for making drugs in Guangxi last year, said Yan Qiwei, director of the region's anti-drugs office.



Yan said the police crackdown has "effectively contained" large-scale drug smuggling in its border areas and led to considerable drops in local drug production and in the spill-over of its drug activities.



Police data shows that in 2018, the amount of heroin flowing from Guangxi into other parts of China declined 56 percent year on year, while the number of drug traffickers coming from Guangxi decreased by 18 percent. Drug production cases cracked by police also dropped by 40 percent in Guangxi last year.



Guangxi, which is close to the drug-producing "Golden Triangle" of Southeast Asia, has been a major channel for drug trafficking apart from its neighboring Yunnan Province.



The region that borders Vietnam also saw its anti-drug cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation updated last year from simply exchanging clues to joint planning and actions.

