China to establish first Great Wall restoration center

China's first Great Wall restoration center will be established in Beijing, combining academic research, restoration and protection of the ancient wall.



The center will have archaeologists, designers and craftspersons working together to make targeted plans for the restoration of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall, which is located in the northern Huairou District of Beijing, according to Beijing Daily.



"The new method will effectively tackle unpredictability in excavation and protection of the Great Wall," Zhang Tong, an official at the cultural relics administration of Huairou, was quoted as saying.



The center will also regularly check the conditions of the Great Wall for preventive conservation. It will keep records of the restoration for future use, the newspaper said.



With a total length of 7,952 meters, the Jiankou Great Wall was built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). It was once neglected and became damaged over time.

