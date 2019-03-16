China-Europe freight trains running from Xinjiang's Urumqi reach 2000

The 2,000th China-Europe freight train heading to Krasnodar of Russia leaves the freight logistics center in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, on March 15, 2019. Since its operation in 2016, trains running from the freight train logistics center in the regional capital reached 2,000. Photo: Xinhua

