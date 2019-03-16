Chinese community in Christchurch condemns mosques attack, renders help to victims

The Chinese community in New Zealand's Christchurch has stood out following Friday's terrorist attacks on two mosques, condemning terrorism and expressing their support for the victims by donating money.



Although there was no Chinese casualty in the attacks, the Chinese community is closely following the situation and cares about all victims, Canton Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand, an organization of local Chinese merchants, said in a statement Saturday.



"No racism, no violence, no terrorism of any form!" said the statement.



The chamber has asked all its members to donate money for the victims and is in contact with the Consulate General of China in Christchurch to voice support and condolences for the victims on behalf of all Chinese in the city, said the statement.



The University of Canterbury Chinese Students & Scholars Society also expressed shock and regret over the attacks on Saturday, saying the atrocities have destroyed many people's lives and aroused deep anger.



"However, what they (the perpetrators) cannot destroy is our will," the society said in a statement.



"The diversity of New Zealand will not be shaken by such atrocities, nor will the virtue of helping each other by people on the land of this country," it added.



Terrorism is the common enemy of all mankind that should not be allowed anywhere in the world, it said.



"We strongly condemn the attack, and extend our sincere sympathy to families of the victims," it added.



Several gunmen opened fire at two mosques in central Christchurch Friday afternoon, leaving at least 49 people dead and 48 injured. Three suspects are now in custody, with one having appeared in court Saturday.

