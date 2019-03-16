China's resort island to run all-night recreational venues

South China's island province of Hainan was given the green light to have recreational venues that can run overnight in key tourist resorts, local authorities said Friday.
The provincial department of tourism, culture, radio, television and sports said permission was given by the Ministry of Culture
and Tourism, which requires Hainan to identify the key resorts, ensure all entertainment is legal and put in place proper supervision.
According to Chinese rules, recreational venues are not allowed to open between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Experts say the new move is expected to improve Hainan's appeal to international tourists.
China plans to build Hainan into an international tourism and consumption center by 2025 and a globally influential tourism and consumption destination by 2035, with plans to ease restrictions on its offshore duty-free policy and develop cross-border cruise tourism.