Rwanda takes action to raise rural women's awareness of using technology

The Rwandan government on Friday launched a campaign to raise awareness of women and girls in the rural areas of learning and using technologies, local media reported.



Technology is a cornerstone of development and women and girls should therefore not be left behind because of their role in the country and world development, Minister of Information and Communication Technology and Innovation Paula Ingabire said at the launching ceremony in the western Rubavu district.



She called on women and girls to take advantage of the opportunities presented by technology and learn how to use it in various sectors.



The campaign, which targets women in rural areas in such industries as agriculture and small businesses, will be conducted across the country to enable grassroots women to use technology as a tool in their daily lives.

