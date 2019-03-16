Chinese Consulate General confirms no Chinese casualty in Christchurch attacks

The Chinese Consulate General in Christchurch said here on Saturday that it confirmed there was no casualty of Chinese citizen in the mosque attacks which have claimed at least 49 lives in the New Zealand city.



The Chinese Consulate General sent staff to attend a meeting of the families of the victims on 5:00 p.m. Saturday local time, and they checked with and reassured by the New Zealand authorities that no Chinese citizen was killed or injured in the terror attacks in the two mosques here on Friday afternoon.



Chinese Consul General Wang Zhijian told Xinhua that emergence response has been activated in the Consulate General.



The Consulate General is working with local police to further check if there is any Chinese citizen caught in the attacks, the Consul General said.



The Chinese community in New Zealand's Christchurch has stood out following Friday's attacks on two mosques, condemning terrorism and expressing their support for the victims by donating money.



Although there was no Chinese casualty in the attacks, the Chinese community is closely following the situation and cares about all victims, Canton Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand, an organization of local Chinese merchants, said in a statement Saturday.



"No racism, no violence, no terrorism of any form!" said the statement.



The chamber has urged all its members to donate money for the victims and is in contact with the Consulate General of China in Christchurch to voice support and condolences for the victims on behalf of all Chinese in the city, said the statement.



The University of Canterbury Chinese Students & Scholars Society also expressed shock and regret over the attacks on Saturday, saying the atrocities have destroyed many people's lives and aroused deep anger.



"However, what they (the perpetrators) cannot destroy is our will," the society said in a statement.

