Party expels ex-head of National Energy Administration

Former head of the National Energy Administration Nur Bekri was expelled from the Communist Party of China and from office as he was put under investigation for suspected corruption on Saturday.

"Nur Bekri met with the Party's inspectors and did not explain his problems during the conversation with the Party commission," according to information from the Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Central Committee of the CPC.

Bekri's family members also took bribes. He used his positions to offer help for others, who sought promotions and ran mines and enterprises.

Bekri violated the Party's disciplines, asking others to offer high-end cars and drivers for free for him and his family. He lived a luxurious life, violated morality and exchanged power for sex.

Bekri has lost faith. He violated the Party's disciplines and accepted bribes. He did not stop after the Party's 18th National Congress and caused serious consequences.

In accordance with the Party's disciplinary regulations and relevant laws, the Commission of the Party's Disciplinary Inspection Commission decided to remove Nur Bekri from the Party. He was also removed from his position. The illegal money he took has been seized and his case has been transferred to the procuratorial organ.

Global Times