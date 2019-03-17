US envoy to discuss Venezuela with Russian officials

The US envoy for Venezuela will meet with Russian officials on Venezuelan crisis, said the US State Department on Saturday.



Elliott Abrams, the US Special Representative for Venezuela, will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and other Russian officials in Rome, the capital city of Italy, on March 18-19, said the State Department in a statement.



The two sides will discuss "the deteriorating situation in Venezuela," according to the statement.



Following its recognition of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation's "interim president" in late January, the Trump administration has kept piling up pressure on incumbent Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro through sanctions and other measures.



In response to Washington's support for Guaido, Maduro announced that he was severing "diplomatic and political" ties with the United States.



Moscow has condemned Washington's threats against the legitimate Venezuelan leadership, calling them "blatant interference" in Venezuela's internal affairs and a "flagrant violation" of international law.



The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier this month that Russia is ready for consultations on the Venezuela crisis with the United States in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

