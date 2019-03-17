In pics: Ru porcelain making in central China's Henan

A staff member works at a Ru porcelain workshop in Ruzhou City, central China's Henan Province, March 13, 2019. Ruzhou City is famous for making Ru porcelain. Fired in kilns, Ru porcelain forms glazes naturally. It is mainly tinged with green and blue. The making of Ru porcelain was listed in the third group of National Intangible Cultural Heritages in 2011. (Photo:Xinhua)

Meng Yusong, the inheritor of making Ru Porcelain, looks at pieces of Ru porcelain at an exhibition room in Ruzhou City, central China's Henan Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

A staff member works at a Ru porcelain workshop in Ruzhou City, central China's Henan Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Meng Yusong (L), the inheritor of making Ru Porcelain, teaches a staff member how to shape the body of a Ru porcelain at her workshop in Ruzhou City, central China's Henan Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Meng Yusong, the inheritor of making Ru Porcelain, checks the body of a Ru porcelain at her workshop in Ruzhou City, central China's Henan Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Meng Yusong, the inheritor of making Ru Porcelain, looks at a piece of Ru porcelain at an exhibition room in Ruzhou City, central China's Henan Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)