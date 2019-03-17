Fangu Drumming Festival celebrated in SW China's Guizhou

Kids of the Miao ethnic group dance to the rhythm of Wooden Drum beating, during the annual celebration of the Fangu Drumming Festival, at Qingjiang Village, Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 16, 2019. The Fangu Drumming Festival, a traditional local festival with a history of nearly 600 years, features wooden-drum dancing, bull-fighting, antiphonal love song singing, and other traditional folk art forms. (Photo:Xinhua)

