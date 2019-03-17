People attend ceremony marking start of spring plowing in SW China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/17 8:59:11

A woman attends a ceremony marking the start of spring plowing in Tanggar Township of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 16, 2019 shows people attending a ceremony marking the start of spring plowing in Tanggar Township of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo:Xinhua)

People attend a ceremony marking the start of spring plowing at Menzhonggang Village in Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People attend a ceremony marking the start of spring plowing in Nedong District of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People attend a ceremony marking the start of spring plowing in Nedong District of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People attend a ceremony marking the start of spring plowing at Menzhonggang Village in Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People attend a ceremony marking the start of spring plowing in Nedong District of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People attend a ceremony marking the start of spring plowing in Nedong District of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People attend a ceremony marking the start of spring plowing in Nedong District of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 
 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus