Flower planting industry helps lift village out of poverty in north China's Shanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/17 9:15:40

A farmer conveys newly-picked carnations in a greenhouse at Yangjiadui Village of Wulongshan Township in Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 12, 2019. By developing a flower planting industry, Yangjiadui Village has been lifted out of poverty in 2017. Per capita income in Yangjiadui Village reached 5,300 yuan (about 789 U.S. dollars) in 2018. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Farmer Cheng Kaihong (R) picks carnations in a greenhouse at Yangjiadui Village of Wulongshan Township in Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Farmers pose for a group photo in a greenhouse at Yangjiadui Village of Wulongshan Township in Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows Yangjiadui Village of Wulongshan Township in Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Farmers convey newly-picked carnations in a greenhouse at Yangjiadui Village of Wulongshan Township in Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A farmer loads carnations on a tricycle at Yangjiadui Village of Wulongshan Township in Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 14, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Farmer Qin Shuangyou works in a greenhouse at Yangjiadui Village of Wulongshan Township in Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 12, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 15, 2019 shows Yangjiadui Village of Wulongshan Township in Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A farmer arranges wrapped carnations at Yangjiadui Village of Wulongshan Township in Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 14, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A farmer works in a greenhouse at Yangjiadui Village of Wulongshan Township in Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 12, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
