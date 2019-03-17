Flower planting industry helps lift village out of poverty in north China's Shanxi

A farmer conveys newly-picked carnations in a greenhouse at Yangjiadui Village of Wulongshan Township in Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 12, 2019. By developing a flower planting industry, Yangjiadui Village has been lifted out of poverty in 2017. Per capita income in Yangjiadui Village reached 5,300 yuan (about 789 U.S. dollars) in 2018. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows Yangjiadui Village of Wulongshan Township in Huguan County, north China's Shanxi Province. By developing a flower planting industry, Yangjiadui Village has been lifted out of poverty in 2017. Per capita income in Yangjiadui Village reached 5,300 yuan (about 789 U.S. dollars) in 2018. (Photo:Xinhua)

