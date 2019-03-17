Spring scenery in Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/17 9:18:42

Aerial photo taken on March 16, 2019 shows the spring scenery in Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 16, 2019 shows tourists visiting the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

