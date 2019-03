People view succulent plants at Xiamen Botanical Garden

A visitor poses for photos with succulent plants at Xiamen Botanical Garden in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, on March 16, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy themselves at the succulent plants sector at Xiamen Botanical Garden in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, on March 16, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor poses for photos with succulent plants at Xiamen Botanical Garden in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, on March 16, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor poses for photos with succulent plants at Xiamen Botanical Garden in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, on March 16, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Visitors pose for photos with succulent plants at Xiamen Botanical Garden in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, on March 16, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos at the succulent plants sector of Xiamen Botanical Garden in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, on March 16, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)