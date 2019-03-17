People plant sacsaoul trees at desert to prevent and control desertification in Inner Mongolia

Workers plant sacsaoul trees in Alxa Right Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 16, 2019. As temperature rises, people plant sacsaoul trees at desert to prevent and control desertification in Alxa Right Banner. A total of 380,000 mu (about 25,333 hectares) sacsaoul trees will be planted in Alxa Right Banner in a month. (Photo:Xinhua)

