Moroccans hold sit-ins to condemn New Zealand terrorist attacks

People shout slogan and hold posters during a protest in Rabat, Morocco, on March 16, 2019. Hundreds of Moroccans held on Saturday two sit-ins in the capital Rabat and the city of Casablanca to condemn terrorist attacks on two mosques in New Zealand. (Photo:Xinhua )Hundreds of Moroccans held on Saturday two sit-ins in the capital Rabat and the city of Casablanca to condemn terrorist attacks on two mosques in New Zealand.