Moroccans hold sit-ins to condemn New Zealand terrorist attacks

Hundreds of Moroccans held on Saturday two sit-ins in the capital Rabat and the city of Casablanca to condemn terrorist attacks on two mosques in New Zealand.The protesters expressed their sympathy to the families of the victims, and vowed their support to the Muslims in New Zealand.They raised banners against "islamophobia" and "hate and racist speech."At least 49 were killed and 48 others were wounded on Friday in the attacks in New Zealand's city of Christchurch, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said.