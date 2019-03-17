Rally against racism and fascism held in Athens, Greece

A woman participates in a rally against racism and fascism in Athens, Greece, on March 16, 2019. Greek citizens, migrants and refugees took to the streets of Athens on Saturday to protest against racism and fascism ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination which is commemorated annually on March 21. (Photo:Xinhua)

A protester holds a banner in a rally against racism and fascism in Athens, Greece, on March 16, 2019. Greek citizens, migrants and refugees took to the streets of Athens on Saturday to protest against racism and fascism ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination which is commemorated annually on March 21. (Photo:Xinhua)

People participate in a rally against racism and fascism in Athens, Greece, on March 16, 2019. Greek citizens, migrants and refugees took to the streets of Athens on Saturday to protest against racism and fascism ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination which is commemorated annually on March 21. (Photo:Xinhua)

People participate in a rally against racism and fascism in Athens, Greece, on March 16, 2019. Greek citizens, migrants and refugees took to the streets of Athens on Saturday to protest against racism and fascism ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination which is commemorated annually on March 21. (Photo:Xinhua)