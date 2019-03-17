China's online advertising market expands fast

China's internet advertising market expanded to the size of 371.7 billion yuan (about 55.48 billion US dollars) last year, up 25.7 percent year on year, according to the latest statistical report on internet development.



Internet advertising via mobile devices commanded a market share of 70 percent, which is expected to grow higher in the future, said the report, released by China Internet Network Information Center.



In-feed ads, which will be shown naturally when a user scrolls through the feed, for instance, among a list of news articles or listings, has become a new growth area for the advertising industry, marked by increasing popularity and continuous growth in market share.



Revenues of advertising on short video platforms registered a notable rise in 2018, with the value of such platforms, in terms of advertising, further recognized, according to the report.

