Full texts of national economic, social development plan, central and local budgets to be released via Xinhua

The reports on the implementation of the 2018 plan for national economic and social development and the 2019 draft plan for national economic and social development, and on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2018 and the draft plan of central and local budgets for 2019 will be released in full text via Xinhua Sunday.



Legislators approved resolutions on the reports Friday at the closing meeting of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress.



The report on the implementation of the 2018 plan for national economic and social development and the 2019 draft plan for national economic and social development comprises three parts -- "Implementation of the 2018 Plan for National Economic and Social Development," "General Requirements, Main Targets, and Policy Direction for Economic and Social Development in 2019" and "Major Tasks for Economic and Social Development in 2019."



The report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2018 and the draft plan of central and local budgets for 2019 is made up of three parts -- "Execution of the 2018 Central and Local Budgets," "Draft Central and Local Budgets for 2019" and "Fiscal Reform and Development in 2019."

