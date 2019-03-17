Learning Chinese

Chat attackstraighten (teeth)矫正(jiǎozhènɡ)A: Why do you sound strange when you talk?你讲话怎么有点奇怪？(nǐ jiǎnɡhuà zěnme yǒudiǎn qíɡuài?)B: Because I got braces last week and I'm not used to them yet. It's uncomfortable to talk.因为我上周刚戴牙套,很不适应。讲话不舒服。(yīnwèi wǒ shànɡzhōu ɡānɡ dàiyátào, hěn bù shìyīnɡ.)A: Why did you get them? I felt your teeth didn't need straightening.为什么？我觉得你不需要矫正。(wèi shénme? wǒ juéde nǐ bùxūyào jiǎozhènɡ.)B: My teeth were a bit crooked.我的牙有点不齐。(wǒ de yá yǒudiǎn bùqí.)A: So, how long do you have to wear them?那你要戴多久？(nà nǐ yào dài duōjiǔ?)B: Maybe two to three years. I hope it doesn't take long. They are really uncomfortable.可能两到三年。希望不用太久。戴着真不太舒服。(kěnénɡ liǎnɡ dào sānnián. xīwànɡ búyònɡ tàijiǔ. dàizhe zhēn bútài shūfu.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT