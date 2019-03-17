Learning Chinese

Chat attack
straighten (teeth)
矫正
(jiǎozhènɡ)
A: Why do you sound strange when you talk?
你讲话怎么有点奇怪？
(nǐ jiǎnɡhuà zěnme yǒudiǎn qíɡuài?)
B: Because I got braces last week and I'm not used to them yet. It's uncomfortable to talk.
因为我上周刚戴牙套,很不适应。讲话不舒服。
(yīnwèi wǒ shànɡzhōu ɡānɡ dàiyátào, hěn bù shìyīnɡ.)
A: Why did you get them? I felt your teeth didn't need straightening.
为什么？我觉得你不需要矫正。
(wèi shénme? wǒ juéde nǐ bùxūyào jiǎozhènɡ.)
B: My teeth were a bit crooked.
我的牙有点不齐。
(wǒ de yá yǒudiǎn bùqí.)
A: So, how long do you have to wear them?
那你要戴多久？
(nà nǐ yào dài duōjiǔ?)
B: Maybe two to three years. I hope it doesn't take long. They are really uncomfortable.
可能两到三年。希望不用太久。戴着真不太舒服。
(kěnénɡ liǎnɡ dào sānnián. xīwànɡ búyònɡ tàijiǔ. dàizhe zhēn bútài shūfu.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT