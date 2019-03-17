Learning Chinese

Chat attack

straighten (teeth)

矫正

(jiǎozhènɡ) 

A: Why do you sound strange when you talk?      

你讲话怎么有点奇怪？

(nǐ jiǎnɡhuà zěnme yǒudiǎn qíɡuài?)

B: Because I got braces last week and I'm not used to them yet. It's uncomfortable to talk.                 

因为我上周刚戴牙套,很不适应。讲话不舒服。

(yīnwèi wǒ shànɡzhōu ɡānɡ dàiyátào, hěn bù shìyīnɡ.) 

A: Why did you get them? I felt your teeth didn't need straightening.          

为什么？我觉得你不需要矫正。

(wèi shénme? wǒ juéde nǐ bùxūyào jiǎozhènɡ.)

B: My teeth were a bit crooked.                 

我的牙有点不齐。

(wǒ de yá yǒudiǎn bùqí.) 

A: So, how long do you have to wear them?                

那你要戴多久？

(nà nǐ yào dài duōjiǔ?) 

B: Maybe two to three years. I hope it doesn't take long. They are really uncomfortable.     

可能两到三年。希望不用太久。戴着真不太舒服。

(kěnénɡ liǎnɡ dào sānnián. xīwànɡ búyònɡ tàijiǔ. dàizhe zhēn bútài shūfu.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT



 

