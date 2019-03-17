Horoscope

Happy birthday:



The universe will gift you with good fortune for your birthday. This is the perfect time to take risks that you would otherwise avoid, so get out there and try something new! Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 7, 12, 16.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Negative thinking will only hold you back today. Believe in yourself and your abilities and you will be able to achieve anything you set your mind to. Financial concerns should be dealt with as quickly as possible. ✭✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Today should be a day dedicated to having fun and relaxing. Adding some extra enjoyment to your day will bring you some much needed relief from your boring day-to-day schedule. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Focus your energies over the next few days on learning new things. By treading outside your comfort zone, you may discover some valuable information. Love is in the stars tonight. This will be a great time to head out and meet someone new! ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will be able to bring some excitement to your day if you open yourself up to new experiences. Emotionally-charged issues will prove to be very difficult to deal with. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A difficult challenge may give you pause today. Don't hesitate to take a break so you can regain your balance if you feel you need to do so. You won't be able to accomplish much if you can't find your footing. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Those closest to you can lighten your burdens, but you have to open up to them first. An opportunity to improve your romantic life will present itself to you, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled! ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will finally be able to put an issue that has been causing you some anxiety to bed today. Released from this burden, you can now focus your energies on creating a better future for you and those you care about. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to money. ✭✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Proceed carefully when it comes to handling money today. Reckless spending is sure to have long-lasting, negative impact on your bank account. Avoid places that will entice you with sales. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



A new day means new opportunities. You will discover hidden treasures if you look at the world from a different perspective. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Take care with how you phrase things today. The wrong word spoken at the wrong time could cause you some unexpected trouble. Catching up with an old friend will prove insightful. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Taking on too much at one time will likely cause you to collapse under all the weight. You stand a better chance of success by only accepting jobs when you know you can deliver. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will have to bury the hatchet with someone you have an issue with if you want to succeed today. Your financial luck is on the decline. Take care with how you spend your money.

