German restraints on Huawei can hit country’s technological progress

A letter from US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier earlier this month warned that Washington will stop sharing intelligence if Berlin does not ban Chinese tech giant Huawei from building its 5G infrastructure.
This has not only exacerbated tensions between the US and Germany since US President Donald Trump came to power, but also signaled that artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security are becoming an important component of international relations.
Most large technology suppliers are based in the US and China, and have leveraged their advantages by shifting to AI. As the knowledge economy largely depends on clusters of human resources, enterprises and capital, it will create an unbreakable competitive edge.
The biggest AI companies in the world are monopolized by the US and China. Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu carry the tag of either of the two big powers. Of all the internet corporations with values surpassing $1 billion, also known as the Unicorn Club, 148 are in the US, 69 in China, while Europe has only 26, with 10 in the UK and five in Germany. Therefore, in the next two decades, Europe will be a relative lagger in AI and digital technology.
What's worse for Europe is that companies based in the continent are being taken over by other countries. For example, Silicon Valley firms often purchase Europe's promising digital start-ups. Skype and DeepMind are examples. During the 2011-16 period, Apple acquired 53 burgeoning technology companies in the continent which diluted Europe's stakes in the tech business.
Europe is striving to form its own digital market within its boundaries by such measures as doing away with roaming charges. On the other hand, it has stepped up review of AI and telecommunications business purchases by foreign companies.
However, members of the European Union have a final say despite being restrained by laws and regulations and consumer behavior of different countries. The US forced all its allies to drop Huawei from their plans to build telecommunications infrastructure on the pretext of national security, and imposed sanctions on Huawei.
It is now Germany that is being arm-twisted to throw out Huawei.
Although Germany may not impose sanctions on Huawei at the moment, it will tighten rules and standards for 5G equipment suppliers. It will maintain cooperation with other countries while tightening vigilance on them for the following reasons.
First, Germany's investigation has not come out with any espionage activity by Huawei. And what Berlin resents is the online surveillance against Germany by American company Cisco, which shows the European nation is determined to break out of the control and influence of other countries.
Second, Germany has taken steps to resist competition from outside. For example, German telecom suppliers need to secretly store some metadata within its territory for a certain time. These measures were confidential and taken in the name of security, which may lead to digital limits, disrupt economic activity and easily transform into protectionism.
Third, it will lead to diverse telecom suppliers in Germany outside the ambit of the US or any other country or company.
Fourth, as Germany ranks fifth in the world after China, South Korea, the US and Japan in terms of 5G development, it needs to cooperate with other countries. Germany's biggest telecom operator Deutsche Telekom believes imposing sanctions on Huawei would slow down the country's rollout of 5G networks by two years.
Fifth, Germany will have one year left to complete its 5G network layout since the EU is set to unveil 5G network rules. In May 2017, Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport
and Digital Infrastructure put forward the 5G strategy until 2025, underscoring efforts to strengthen internet infrastructure, provide usable bands and spearhead the launch of 5G technology in certain cities. With the advent of a new round of technological revolution, Germany hopes to seize the opportunity to develop technology in a bid to get ready for the creative period of Schumpeter economic cycle and reap benefits from the internet revolution.The author is a research fellow with the Institute of European Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.opinion@globaltimes.com.cn