French fans barred from naming baby after soccer stars for his interest





A soccer-mad couple in southwest France have been barred from naming their son "Griezmann Mbappe" after two of the stars of France's World Cup-winning team.



A family judge in the central town of Brive-la-Gaillarde stripped the infant of his two first names, nearly five months after his birth, the local town council told AFP. His parents have decided to call him Dany Noe instead.



A local official who deemed that "Griezmann Mbappe," after Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, was "contrary to the child's interest."



French families are free to choose first names, but local authorities can refer parents to prosecutors if their choices are seen as damaging for the child.



Other names to have run afoul of the law in France in recent years include "Jihad." Best known as the term for an Islamic holy war, "jihad" can also mean a personal and non-violent struggle against sin for Muslims.



AFP





