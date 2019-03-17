Afghan president leaves to visit United Arab Emirates

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left for United Arab Emirates (UAE) early on Sunday, the Afghan Presidential Palace said.



During his stay in the UAE, the president will meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the palace said on Twitter.



The two leaders will hold talks on bilateral matters and will issue a joint communique.



They will preside over the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of culture, education, sports, mining, energy and agriculture by the governments of Afghanistan and the UAE.

