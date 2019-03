A cat leaps off the roof of a house on the campus of Peking University. Photo: VCG

Residents at a compound in Northeast China experienced an unpleasant trail of pigeon droppings on their windows. They tried to disperse the pigeons with cats, but it only made the problem worse.The pigeons were raised by the compound's property management company in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province. A resident said that the number of the pigeons kept growing and "droppings were everywhere, on the ground and windowsills. Droppings unavoidably hit passers-by every so often.An unknown resident then brought two ginger cats to save the residents, shooing the pigeons away. The cats were "very good at their job." They chased those troublemakers when they caught sight of the bird. Sometimes the cats waited at the entrance of the pigeon cage.But the cats turned out not to be the residents' savior. Panicked pigeons and the two felines got into a war, which caused noise round-the-clock and awakened people at midnight.The company said that they would make sure not to let their pigeons affect the complex's environment and residents' lives again.Global Times