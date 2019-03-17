China's government work report published

China has published the report on the work of the government that was delivered by Premier Li Keqiang on March 5 at the second session of the 13th National People's Congress.



The book is published by the People's Publishing House. It is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country from Sunday. The electronic version of the book will also be available online.



The publisher has published another version of the report that includes graphs, charts and QR codes of videos besides texts.

