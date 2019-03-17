Money note with SOS message rescues men from pyramid scheme

Members of a pyramid scheme are arrested in Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: VCG

Five men tricked into a pyramid scheme were rescued by the local police who received a bank note with "SOS" written on it in East China.A man in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province picked up a five-yuan bill with "110," "pyramid selling" and "the top of the building" written on it, which looked like an SOS message."The ink was still wet, so I thought it was not a prank and took it to the police immediately," the man told the reporter, according to a Kankan News video.The police conducted a house-to-house search based on the location where the money was found, and finally caught the group in an apartment on the sixth floor of a building."We forced one of the men to open the door and found there were 11 men in the room," said Pan Yunting, deputy director of the police station. The police also found a large number of notebooks with entries about pyramid schemes as well as many phones and credit cards.After questioning them, police found out that five were defrauded in the scheme team, and the other six were still under investigation.Kankan News