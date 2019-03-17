Makeup course appalls students, especially males

A male beauty blogger from Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province broadcasts himself doing makeup. Photo: IC

Some male students of a Central China's university were recently challenged by its curriculum: a compulsory makeup course.The students of the journalism school at Shengda University of Economics, Business and Management are required to take a course called "image design for hosts." The course aims to teach students, who are future on-camera correspondents, about how to appear better.Unlike their female classmates, male students are frustrated by the many categories of makeup products. "I have taken two classes so far, but still cannot tell lipsticks from lip gloss. The foundation and the concealer all look the same," said a man in a video circulating on Sina Weibo.It is not only about makeup: the course will also teach us how to match clothes and find a style suitable for one's self later in the semester, a student surnamed Zhang told news outlet the Paper.The teacher will give a lecture on analyzing different makeup styles for different circumstances, and students will practice on their own or on their classmates' faces.The 54 students will photograph their makeup and be graded by the photos or videos at the end of the semester.The course is quite popular: even students of other school come to audit, a student told the Paper.Global Times