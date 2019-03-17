Shanxi landslide leaves 10 dead, 10 missing as rescue efforts continue

A landslide occurred near a health center in Xiangning county, Linfen, North China's Shanxi Province on Friday afternoon, causing the collapse of two buildings (14 households) and a public bathhouse, according to a report by the Xinhua News Agency.



As of Sunday morning, the landslide had killed 10, injured 13, and another 10 are still missing, according to the Beijing News.



A total of 700 people were dispatched to the scene soon after the incident and worked overnight carrying out disaster relief efforts.



A secondary slide occurred during the rescue, according to the report.



The Ministry of Emergency Management launched a Level Four geological disaster emergency response and initiated emergency response measures soon after being told of the disaster.



More than 600 workers and 300 pieces of professional rescue equipment including life detection and geographical survey instruments from the local authorities were dispatched under the on-site guidance of Fu Jianhua, deputy director of the Ministry of Emergency Management.



Meanwhile, a number of non-governmental rescue teams also participated in the rescue.



Twenty-six members of a mine rescue team and the Blue Sky Rescue Team stationed in Linfen also supported the efforts, with several local rescue teams on standby.



An investigation found that 79 people were in the disaster area when the landslide happened, 46 escaped, 13 were rescued, 10 were killed and 10 missing as of Sunday morning.



The search and rescue work was ongoing as of Sunday morning, according to the Beijing Youth Daily.

