‘Peaceful space’ meet opens

Talks take place against backdrop of arms race threat

On the surface, this looks like a terrible moment for the world's major military powers to negotiate a deal on preventing an arms race in space.



Last month, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that the global disarmament architecture was "collapsing," citing various diplomatic failures, including Washington's decision to scrap a crucial nuclear weapons treaty with Russia. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has drafted plans for a new "Space Force" on orders from President Donald Trump who has declared space a "war-­fighting domain."



Despite those headwinds, experts from 25 countries - including China, Russia and the US - open a 10-day meeting in Geneva on Monday aiming to lay the groundwork for a treaty to keep space peaceful.



"I hope I am not just indulging in wishful thinking here but I do see some positive initiatives against this rather dark background," said Paul Meyer, Canada's former disarmament ambassador and an expert on space security at the Simons Foundation in Vancouver.



The closed-door Geneva talks involve a UN panel called a Group of Governmental Experts (GGE).



Chaired by Brazilian Ambassador Guilherme de Aguiar Patriota to the UN Conference on Disarmament, the space GGE works on consensus and will only issue a report if all parties agree on its content.



Diplomatic efforts to forge a space treaty have been deadlocked for more than a decade.



Patriota told reporters the level of dialogue at the first GGE meeting in August was "several notches" better than in the past.



At this week's second and final meeting, the GGE will try to agree on a list of "elements" that could form a treaty, he said.



Patriota noted that one factor possibly motivating states to move forward is the notion of "vulnerability" in space.



Military professionals understand that overwhelming dominance is not enough to protect a nation's space assets, experts said.



Meyer told AFP that another factor creating diplomatic momentum is that space "is no longer just a rich man's club."



Dozens of countries including developing nations now operate satellites and that list will only grow, he said. Space technology - whether related to reconnaissance, mapping or navigation - has also become an integral part of both military and civilian everyday life. Meyer said the question governments face is: Where are the best interests of the nation served?





