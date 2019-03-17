Flash floods kill at least 63 in Indonesia’s Papua province

Flash floods in Indonesia's eastern Papua province have killed at least 63 people, an official said Sunday, as rescuers raced to help dozens of other victims of the disaster.



The floods in Sentani, near the provincial capital of Jayapura, were triggered by torrential rain and landslides on Saturday, leaving some 59 people injured.



Dozens of homes were damaged by floodwaters, national disaster agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.



"The number of casualties and impact of the disaster will likely increase as search and rescue teams are still trying to reach other affected areas," he added.



Papua shares a border with Papua New Guinea on an island just north of Australia.



Flooding is common in Indonesia, especially during the rainy season which runs from October to April.



In January, floods and landslides killed at least 70 people on Sulawesi island, while earlier this month hundreds in West Java province were forced to evacuate when torrential rains triggered severe flooding.



The Southeast Asian archipelago of some 17,000 islands is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth, straddling the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.



Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common. In December, the western part of Java island was slammed by a deadly volcano-triggered tsunami that killed about 400 people.



Also last year, the city of Palu in Sulawesi was rocked by a quake-tsunami disaster that killed thousands, while hundreds of others died in a series of quakes that hit the holiday island of Lombok, next to Bali.





