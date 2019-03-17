Rooney bags first MLS hat trick in DC romp

Former England star Wayne Rooney scored three goals on Saturday night to lead DC ­United to a crushing 5-0 victory over Real Salt Lake.



Rooney registered his first three goals of the new season and also his first hat trick since signing on with Major League Soccer (MLS) in July 2018. He now has five multi-goal games.



Lucas Rodriguez and Ulises Segura also scored for host DC United, who peppered the Salt Lake goal with 22 shots.



Rooney scored on a penalty kick in the 34th minute and then added another with a chip shot over the goalkeeper in the 41st minute. He completed the hat trick with a perfectly timed sliding score at the 65th minute of the second half.



Elsewhere, Uruguay international Nicolas Lodeiro set up one goal and scored an audacious penalty as the Seattle Sounders maintained their 100 percent start to the season with a 4-2 victory at Chicago Fire.



The Sounders made it three wins out of three after taking control of the game with two unanswered goals in the opening 15 minutes from Victor Rodriguez and Lodeiro. Seattle extended their lead early in the second half when Rodriguez was bundled over in the area, allowing Lodeiro to step up and chip a Panenka penalty in off the underside of the bar.



Chicago hit back with goals from Raheem Edwards and Fabian Herbers but Raul Ruidiaz's late goal made the game safe for Seattle, who now lead the Western Conference standings with nine points.





