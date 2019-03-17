Regulator aims to offer classes on securities, futures in China

The headquarters of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing File photo: VCG

China's securities regulator said that it will work with the education department to promote knowledge of securities and futures in schools in a bid to build rational investment views among members of the public."[The move] has great significance to maintain social harmony and stability," the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Friday.The Ministry of Education also said it will integrate securities and futures knowledge into the curriculum and encourage qualified institutions to offer related courses for all students in institutions of higher education.It noted that financial literacy among teachers also needs to be improved.The CSRC will conduct lectures on securities and futures to popularize common sense involving these markets.Chinese stocks have rebounded recently, with the Shanghai stock index exceeding 3,000 points on March 4, the first time in about nine months, raising investors' confidence.The number of Chinese stock investors stood at 147.5 million in January and market turnover soared to 2015 highs. Retail investors accounted for 99.6 percent of total investors as of that time, according to a Reuters report published on Friday.