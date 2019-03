The Puqian Bridge in Haikou, South China's Hainan Province, as seen on Saturday. The bridge, with a total length of 5.597 kilometers and a total investment of 3.015 billion yuan ($436 million), is the country's first cross-sea bridge built over seismic faults. The bridge is expected to serve as a gateway to Haikou's Jiangdong New District, a demonstration area of the China (Hainan) Pilot Free Trade Zone. Photo: IC