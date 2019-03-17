Consistency crucial for bodybuilders: Miller

Doug Miller Photo: Courtesy of Bolaikang

For the would-be bodybuilder, intensity and consistency of training are the most important keys to maintaining fitness, says former bodybuilding world champion Doug Miller."You can't just go to the gym and do the motions… You have to do every exercise set with a purpose and be intense and purposeful," he told the Global Times at an interview during his trip to Beijing."You have to make it a part of your lifestyle and be consistent about it no matter where you are."Born in 1979, Miller competed in his first bodybuilding competition in 2002, about one year after he graduated from college.He holds bachelor's degrees in biochemistry, molecular biology and economics with Pennsylvania State University's Schreyer Honors Program.Miller's educational background enabled him to perform proper research on nutrition and supplementation, which he attributes as the most important part of his muscle weight gain."I was using some other competitors' products and they were doing things I didn't like… I wanted to create brands that I want to take. So I was telling people these are all products that I would take myself," said Miller."The key to continually making progress in bodybuilding is staying healthy, which means no major injuries and training smart," he said.The number of Chinese, especially city residents, doing fitness is growing with improving health awareness in the country.Miller warned that Chinese bodybuilders should reconsider what they eat as many Chinese dishes are oily and involve ­sauces."[It is] not abandoning the food but abandoning how it is prepared traditionally," Miller said. "All the oils, fried food, all of that excess calories is just a waste. It's empty calories.""Steaming or baking things without all the oils and the added sugars, coatings and sauces … break the tradition of it and you could still eat those foods. You just got to be really careful about all these empty calories in the oil and sauces," he said.The International Fitness and Physique Association (IFPA) drug-free professional bodybuilder also noted that training intensity needed to continue even when not competing."There is no off-season. You're going to train the same … You're going to be a little stricter on the diet and counting it [the calories]. You're going to probably end up doing more cardio," Miller said. "There is not a part-time bodybuilder.""Don't waste the time you go to the gym. Make the most of your time to be intense and be consistent," he added. "You can't just do it for a week and then drop off for two weeks and now do it again."