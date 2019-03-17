Benign rivalry can be catalyst for global aviation sector

The third prototype of China's home-built C919 takes off during its first test flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on December 28, 2018.Photo: VCG

US aviation giant Boeing Co is facing one of its toughest tests, as the second crash of a 737 Max jet in five months has raised questions about the safety of the company's flagship workhorse. Some observers believe the crisis will be an opportunity for China's domestically produced planes, especially the C919 large passenger aircraft, but we don't agree.When China on March 11 became the first country to order its domestic carriers to ground the Boeing 737 Max-8 fleet temporarily in the aftermath of the Ethiopian Airlines crash, some people thought China might be trying to support its nascent aviation industry by intentionally overstating the impact of the deadly crash.However, facts have proved that those people read too much into China's decision. The US announced its own emergency order on Wednesday grounding Boeing 737 Max jets, which showed that China made the right decision without prejudice or partiality.China is pursuing advanced aircraft manufacturing technologies, but the country doesn't want an antagonistic relationship in the field of aviation technology with the US or European countries.China firmly opposes any technological cold war. China's domestic C919 won't be used as a tool to instigate technological antagonism with US-based Boeing or European aircraft manufacturer Airbus.China is investing more in self-dependent innovation, but it doesn't mean the country will close its doors and focus on homegrown technologies to compete with foreign companies.We believe technical cooperation with other countries will help improve China's competitiveness.The rise of the global value chain is prompting China's aviation industry to maintain an open mind so as to enhance technological cooperation with Boeing and Airbus.The Ethiopian Airlines crash has had a negative effect on the aviation industry, not only in the US but also in China.Airbus and Boeing are masters of the most advanced technologies in the world, so the crisis to some extent represents a regression in the global manufacturing of commercial jetliners.It is irrational to deny competition exists among Boeing, Airbus and the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), the developer of the C919, but benign competition can be a catalyst for global industrial development, especially during a crisis.If COMAC can offer safer planes and more convenience for passengers, this will also represent some progress for the global aviation industry.China doesn't want to create a parallel technological world besides the US and European countries. We hope Boeing's crisis can be properly resolved.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn