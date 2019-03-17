CPC Central Committee issues regulation on selection of officials

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has released a revised regulation on the selection and appointment of Party and government officials, according to a CPC Central Committee circular.



Calling it an important intra-Party regulation, the regulation underlined the need to uphold and strengthen overall Party leadership, adhere to putting political standards first, and absorb the achievements made on selection and appointment of officials since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.



The regulation, which was revised to respond to new problems under new circumstances, said it was of great significance to foster a contingent of competent and professional officials who were loyal to the Party, had moral integrity, and demonstrated a keen sense of responsibility.

